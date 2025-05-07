Steph Curry suffers injury and will miss the next playoff game

In the opening game of the second round of the playoffs, Golden State faced off against Minnesota. The Warriors secured the win, but the victory came alongside some troubling news.

Details: According to insider Shams Charania, Stephen Curry has sustained a grade 1 strain of his left popliteal tendon.

As a result, he is certain to miss the next matchup against Minnesota. This is the first injury of this kind in Curry's career, and it is currently unclear how long his recovery will take.

The next game between Golden State and Minnesota is scheduled for the night of Friday, May 9. Tip-off is at 2:30 a.m. Central European Time.

