Dailysports Sports News Football news Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025

Football news Today, 09:58
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch will face AmaZulu in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 tournament. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to watch this clash.

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: What you need to know about the match

Stellenbosch finished third in the league last season, collecting 48 points from 28 matches, edging the fourth-placed side by just two points. In the previous edition of the MTN8, Stellenbosch reached the final but fell short against Orlando Pirates, losing 1–3. That remains their best-ever achievement in the competition.

AmaZulu picked up 35 points in 28 rounds last season, trailing Stellenbosch by 13 points. Ahead of the new campaign, they played two friendlies — one win, one loss. AmaZulu, too, were recently finalists in the MTN8. In 2022, they faced Orlando Pirates in the final and also came up short, just like Stellenbosch. That run remains their highest accomplishment in the tournament’s history.

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: When and where is the match?

The 2025 MTN8 quarterfinal between Stellenbosch and AmaZulu will be held on Sunday, August 3, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

