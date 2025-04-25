Stellenbosch makes a key transfer set for summer

Stellenbosch is aiming to improve its performance in the upcoming season, something that can't be achieved without transfers. The club has already secured a significant signing.

Details: According to FARPost, the "Winelands" have signed a pre-contract with 19-year-old right-back Sivive Ngqwali from Cape Town Spurs. To make the move to Stellenbosch, the player had to make sacrifices, as he refused to extend his contract with his current club, which led to him being sidelined from matches.

Regardless, on July 1st, he will join the current fourth-place team in the South African championship, which won the battle for Ngqwali against other top clubs. Stellenbosch has offered the player a three-year contract with an option to extend for another two years.

