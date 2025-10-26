Stellenbosch FC secure Caf Confederation Group Stage spot after thrashing Equatorial Guinea side 4-1

Stellies play continental competition for the second time in their history

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC thumped Equatorial Guinea’s 15 de Agosto 4-1 a Athlone Stadium to secure their place in the Caf Confederation Cup Group Stage.

Thato Khiba, Sanele Barns, Andre de Jong and Chumani Butsaka scored for Stellies to win the two-legged tie 4-1 as the first leg ended 0-0 last week in West Africa.

Stellies finished in the last four of this competition last season and throughout the week they said they aim to ensure they reach the group stages.

Barker’s aim to make the group stages is to also have another attempt in winning this continental title as they aim to be a powerhouse club on the continent.

This week they were nominated in the Caf Awards for the Caf Club of the Year category.

And that is due to their feat in last season’s competition and it looks like they will repeat that kind of display in this year’s edition.