Start of the Belgian Grand Prix race delayed. What happened?

This weekend's Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix is facing weather challenges, as the elements have forced a change of plans. After a formation lap behind the safety car, race control made the call to delay the start and wait for the rain to subside.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



It's very wet out there and visibility is poor. The drivers will head back to the pit lane to wait for conditions to improve #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/gVpZV2FO10 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2025

The latest updates indicate that the race will go ahead, but forecasts suggest the rain could persist for another 40 minutes. Once the weather improves, the drivers are expected to complete another formation lap before returning to their grid positions for the restart.

Notably, rain has been falling over the Spa circuit almost all day, which also led to the cancellation of the Formula 3 race.