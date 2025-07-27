Start of the Belgian Grand Prix race delayed. What happened?
Rain at the Spa circuit.
Motorsport News Today, 09:10Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/F1
This weekend's Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix is facing weather challenges, as the elements have forced a change of plans. After a formation lap behind the safety car, race control made the call to delay the start and wait for the rain to subside.
The latest updates indicate that the race will go ahead, but forecasts suggest the rain could persist for another 40 minutes. Once the weather improves, the drivers are expected to complete another formation lap before returning to their grid positions for the restart.
Notably, rain has been falling over the Spa circuit almost all day, which also led to the cancellation of the Formula 3 race.
