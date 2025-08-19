St. Louis CITY Transfer Xande Silva to Hapoel Tel Aviv, Retain Sell-On Clause

According to MLSsoccer, St. Louis CITY SC have completed the transfer of winger Xande Silva to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC. The deal includes a sell-on clause, ensuring CITY retain a percentage of any future move.

The 28-year-old Portuguese attacker joined St. Louis in April from Atlanta United, where he tallied seven goals and five assists across 50 appearances. His spell with CITY was more limited, featuring in just 11 MLS matches, all as a substitute.

Silva brings significant European experience, having previously represented Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in England, as well as several clubs in his native Portugal. The move to Israel offers him the chance to reestablish himself as a consistent starter and regain momentum in his career.

Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel thanked Silva for his contributions and extended best wishes to him and his family in the official club statement. The transfer also reflects CITY’s attempt to recalibrate their roster amid a difficult season.

St. Louis currently sit 14th in the Western Conference standings with 21 points, recording five wins, 15 losses and six draws. On this trajectory, they are set to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The departure of Silva not only frees roster and salary space but also ensures potential financial upside should the winger secure another transfer abroad in the future.