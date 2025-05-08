St. Louis CITY SC to Face Aston Villa in Summer Friendly Reunion

St. Louis CITY SC will host a high-profile summer friendly against English side Aston Villa on July 30 at Energizer Park, according to the club’s official website. The match will be CITY’s first international friendly involving the senior squad and marks a symbolic reunion for head coach Olof Mellberg, who spent seven seasons as a player with the Premier League club.

Aston Villa, founded in 1874, remains one of the most storied clubs in English football. With a legacy that includes top-flight league titles, FA Cups, and a European Cup triumph, the Birmingham-based team also competed in this season’s UEFA Champions League, underscoring the magnitude of the fixture.

“It’s special to coach against a club that was such a key part of my playing career,” said Mellberg, who captained Villa during part of his tenure and made over 260 appearances. CITY SC President Diego Gigliani described the event as a milestone for the club’s global presence and a celebration of St. Louis’ growing soccer identity.

Energizer Park, which debuted in 2022 with a match between CITY2 and Bayer Leverkusen, has since hosted U.S. national teams and multiple Concacaf competitions. The stadium is quickly becoming a key venue for top-tier matches in North America.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on May 20 for members and May 21 for the general public through SeatGeek.