St. Louis City Fires Sporting Director and Eyes New Five-Year Cycle

Per reports from The Athletic, St. Louis City SC fired sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel after back-to-back seasons outside the MLS playoffs. Pfannenstiel had led the club’s sporting operations since 2020, overseeing academy development, MLS Next Pro, the expansion roster, and training facilities, guiding St. Louis to a historic first season in 2023.

Recent performance, however, has been disappointing. The club finished 12th in 2024 and currently sits 14th, 14 points off the playoff line. President Diego Gigliani described the move as the natural end of a “five-year cycle,” with a new sporting direction planned to take the club toward 2030 goals.

Gigliani emphasized aligning on-field performance with off-field success, focusing on trophies and developing homegrown talent. While a permanent replacement is sought, Gigliani and technical director John Hackworth will manage roster and contract negotiations. Candidates with MLS or international experience will be considered to ensure a balanced approach. Hackworth may apply for the role along with other contenders.