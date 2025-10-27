ST Eloi Lupopo surprised by ball playing Orlando Pirates without a striker

Guy Bukasa says he expected Pirates to have a reference point upfront in terms of a striker

Guy Bukasa has expressed astonishment at Orlando Pirates’ tactics on Saturday.

Pirates started the second leg match at Orlando Stadium without an out and out striker leaving Evidence Makopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa on the bench.

This tactic got Bukasa taking notes as it worked wonders for the Sea Robbers as the won the match 3-0 to have a 3-3 aggregate but lost on penalties 5-4.

“So, when they changed the strategy from kicking from far, it was difficult,” he said after the match.

“But I was surprised by that decision to play without a real number nine.”

“It was the same, they kept the ball, they tried to go on the sides and to come inside just to try keep the space close to them.

“And then what they did well is to try and kick from far. When they decide to kick from far, they found some solutions. We knew that they would continue to keep the ball, Appollis, Moremi, the same things.”