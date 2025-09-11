Spectacular performance: Haaland shares video of all his goals against Moldova

Put on a real show

Norwegian national team star Erling Haaland delivered a powerhouse performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Moldova. The striker posted a video from the match on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared a clip compiling all his goals scored against the Moldovan national team. In this clash, Erling netted an astonishing five goals and added two assists to his tally. The match ended with a jaw-dropping overall score of 11-1.

Norway are having a flawless qualifying campaign so far. They've won all five of their matches, including a crucial victory over top rivals Italy. With three games left in the qualifying round, Norway lead the Italians by six points, though the Azzurri have a game in hand and a home fixture against Norway still to come.

Remarkably, after putting five past Moldova, Haaland's goal tally for the national team has now surpassed his number of appearances. Erling now boasts 48 goals in 45 matches for Norway.