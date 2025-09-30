RU RU ES ES FR FR
Spanish Outlet Says Davide Ancelotti's Tenure at Botafogo "Becoming Unsustainable"

Football news Today, 16:02
The pressure is mounting on Davide Ancelotti at Botafogo, with Spanish daily AS stating that his situation is “starting to become unsustainable” following a 2-0 loss to Fluminense at the Maracanã.

The report pointed out that the reigning Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champions have won only one of their last six matches and that “performance is deteriorating with each game.”

The outlet highlighted goalkeeper Léo Linck as the only standout in what it described as an “apathetic side, lacking planning and conviction.”

The defeat in the Clássico Vovô not only cost Botafogo a chance to move into the top four of the Brasileirão but also allowed Bahia and Fluminense to close the gap in the standings.

AS further warned that missing out on the 2026 Copa Libertadores would represent a “sporting and financial disaster” for the Rio club.

