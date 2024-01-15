Spanish motorcyclist dies in a crash at the Dakar Rally

The demise of Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falgueras has been reported following an accident in the Dakar 2024 rally, as conveyed by the AFP News Agency.

During the third day of the competition, Falgueras encountered a challenging terrain of rocks, resulting in cerebral edema with a vertebral fracture. He was induced into an artificial coma. The official Dakar website also confirmed that the 46-year-old Spaniard crashed at the 448th kilometer of the special stage. The incident was reported by a racer following closely behind him.

The injured rider was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter that arrived at the scene, but at that moment, he had no pulse. The 45-year-old athlete experienced cardiac arrest. The head injury led to cerebral edema, necessitating Carles to be placed in an induced coma. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained in the accident proved incompatible with life.

Falgueras represented the Twintrail team at Dakar 2024. In 2022, he finished 68th in the overall standings among motorcyclists.

It is worth noting that the Dakar 2024 rally raid is taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 6 to January 19 this year. The marathon comprises various disciplines, including cars, motorcycles, quads, and trucks.