Spain will get five spots in the group stage of the Champions League

Sevilla earned an extra ticket to the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

In the final match against Roma, there was a 1-1 draw, and the team from Andalusia was stronger in the penalty shootout 4-1.

Thus, five teams from the Spanish championship will participate in the group stage of the next UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will play in the most prestigious European club tournament.