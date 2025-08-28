Spain Acknowledges the Challenge of Facing Argentina in the 2026 Finalissima

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The 2026 Finalissima, pitting Argentina, winners of the 2024 Copa América, against Spain, Euro 2024 champions, is already on coach Luis de la Fuente’s mind. Scheduled by Conmebol and UEFA for late March 2026, the match will see the “Scaloneta,” reigning world champion and FIFA top-ranked team since April 2023, as the formidable opponent.

De la Fuente highlighted the difficulty of the task: “Winning is very difficult. And doing so against teams of that level is complex. We must avoid mistakes. The important thing is to feel capable of competing for a World Cup. We’ll work hard in the months ahead and hope for no injuries,” he said. He also encouraged young Lamine Yamal to learn from captain Lionel Messi, “to take in everything great he has done.”

Meanwhile, Argentina is finalizing its World Cup qualifying campaign. The Albiceleste will host Venezuela in Matchday 17 on Thursday, September 21:30, and then travel to Ecuador for Matchday 18 on Tuesday, September 9:00. Although already qualified, these games will help consolidate the squad and test options ahead of the World Cup.

The clash between the two champions promises a true test of stature, with European tactics facing the experience and power of the reigning world champion.

