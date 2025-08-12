RU RU ES ES FR FR
Son Heung-min’s LAFC Debut Shows His Intent to Lift MLS

Football news Today, 18:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to The Athletic, Son Heung-min’s MLS debut was anything but low-key. Just six days earlier, the South Korean forward was wearing Tottenham’s shirt for the final time, bidding an emotional farewell after a decade with the club. On Saturday night, now LAFC’s marquee signing, he stepped onto the pitch against the Chicago Fire and, within 16 minutes, earned the penalty that secured a 2-2 draw in front of a sold-out SeatGeek Stadium.

Introduced in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Son had only a couple of training sessions before boarding the flight to Illinois. Still, LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo and defender Ryan Hollingshead praised his quick integration and eagerness to play right away. His entrance drew cheers, Korean flags and Spurs jerseys — a stark contrast to the hostile receptions he often endured in Premier League away grounds.

The decisive moment came on a counterattack: Son sprinted into the box and was taken down by Carlos Terán. After VAR review, the penalty was awarded and Denis Bouanga converted. Son nearly snatched the winner later, only to be denied by a last-ditch tackle.

Beyond the scoreline, Son’s message was clear — he came “to make this league big.” His signing, the most expensive in MLS history considering transfer fees, embodies LAFC’s ambition and the league’s push toward a higher competitive standard. Yet his debut also exposed venues and playing surfaces that still evoke MLS’s early years, something the league is working to change with major infrastructure investments.

Son will make his first home appearance on September 1. Until then, he faces long trips and challenging conditions, but his opening match proved that even in a whirlwind week, he can change a game and spark excitement for a club — and for MLS itself.

