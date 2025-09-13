Snooker legend Jimmy White's grandson emerges as a rising star in English youth cricket

A new star is rising in English cricket

Legendary British snooker player Jimmy White has admitted he is amazed by the achievements of his 17-year-old grandson, Ralphie Albert, who has been called up to England's Under-19 cricket team following a series of impressive performances for Surrey.

I'm just thrilled, honestly. Ralphie is so dedicated to his craft, works hard, and gives it his all. What matters most to me is that he genuinely loves the game, and that cricket itself is what’s important to him—not what he might get from it. Even after a brilliant day, he keeps his composure. He’s a true professional, the six-time snooker world champion told The Times.

In his Metro Bank One-Day Cup debut against Nottinghamshire, Albert racked up 96 runs, and in an England U19 match against India, he took ten wickets. The youngster has earned another call-up to the national squad for the upcoming international fixtures against Ireland and Bangladesh.