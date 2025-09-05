Six South American Teams Book World Cup Spots as Playoff Race Heats Up

Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador had already secured their tickets to the 2026 World Cup. According to Olé, Thursday’s results in Matchday 17 of the South American Qualifiers confirmed Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia as the other three direct entrants, leaving only the playoff place in dispute between Venezuela and Bolivia. The intercontinental playoff will pit the seventh-place finisher against an Asian side.

Results across the region were decisive: Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires, marking Lionel Messi’s farewell from World Cup qualifiers at home. Paraguay and Ecuador drew 0-0, Uruguay defeated Peru 3-0, Colombia eased past Bolivia 3-0, and Brazil dispatched Chile 3-0. These scores locked up six direct berths while keeping tension alive for the last available slot.

La Nación reported that Venezuela stands on 18 points and holds the advantage as it hosts Colombia in the final round. Bolivia trails by one point and must defeat Brazil in La Paz while hoping Venezuela fails to win. If both finish level, Venezuela will prevail on goal difference under Fernando Batista’s management.

Chile and Peru were officially eliminated and will miss another World Cup. Matchday 18 on Tuesday will decide the playoff participant: Ecuador vs. Argentina, Peru vs. Paraguay, Venezuela vs. Colombia, Bolivia vs. Brazil and Chile vs. Uruguay. The team that secures seventh place will head into March’s playoff, the last chance to reach North America 2026.