Simone Biles is Person of the Day at the Olympics according to Dailysports

On Tuesday, July 30, the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, saw numerous medals awarded across various disciplines.

In the team final of artistic gymnastics, the USA team, led by the outstanding Simone Biles, claimed victory.

The American team, which also included Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Katelyn Rivers, scored a total of 171.296 points. They otperformed teams from Italy and Brazil in the final.

According to Dailysports, the standout athlete of the day at the Olympics was the USA's leader, Simone Biles.

Simone has now won her eighth Olympic medal and her fifth gold. This brings her total to 38 medals in major competitions, including World Championships and Olympics, a record unmatched by any other gymnast.