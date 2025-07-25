Short-Handed LAFC Host Portland in Final MLS Match of July

LAFC wrap up their July MLS slate tonight against the Portland Timbers, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games before turning attention to the Leagues Cup. As reported by Angels on Parade, the Black & Gold face a tricky test amid a depleted backline.

Defenders Maxime Chanot and Aaron Long are unavailable — the latter out for the season — and Eddie Segura is suspended after a late red card in the draw against the Galaxy. Head coach Steve Cherundolo acknowledged the challenge: “We have solutions within the roster, players who can adapt,” he said, hinting at a possible five-man backline to stabilize things.

Portland arrive struggling, with one win in their last five matches and eight goals conceded during that span. However, they sit just two points behind LAFC in the standings and have held their own in recent matchups. The Timbers have lost just twice in their last five meetings with LAFC — both 3-2 defeats in Los Angeles.

This fixture is known for its physicality and tension, and tonight should be no different. LAFC will need to stay composed, lean on their offensive edge, and make home advantage count to finish the month on a high note