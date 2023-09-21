RU RU NG NG
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football

Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football

Today, 04:34
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football

Shakhtar General Director Sergei Palkin criticized FIFA for the approach that the organization uses in relation to Ukrainian football.

Palkin emphasized that FIFA destroyed Ukrainian football and negatively affected the competitiveness and organization of the club.

According to him, problems arose after FIFA allowed foreign players to terminate contracts and move to other clubs without compensation.

Shakhtar were €40 million in debt for outstanding player signing payments. "Paying in installments is a common practice, but after FIFA allowed player transfers, the club found itself without any possibility of collecting the curfew fee," he said.

Palkin added that FIFA does not take into account the interests of foreign clubs and players, as it allows them to leave the team, despite a valid contract. The functionary believes that with such actions the organization jeopardizes the clubs' income.

Let us remember that after the start of the war, almost all of Shakhtar’s foreign players moved to other clubs practically for free.

Shakhtar Donetsk Premier League Ukraine
