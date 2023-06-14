Shakhtar showed the club's top 10 best goals in the 2022/2023 season (video)

The press service of Shakhtar Donetsk has published a video of the top 10 goals scored by the team's players in the 2022/2023 season.

The list includes goals by Alexander Zubkov, Mikhail Mudrik, Daniil Sikan, Yaroslav Rakitskiy (twice), Georgiy Sudakov, Dmitry Krysko, Taras Stepanenko, and Artem Bondarenko.

In the current season, Shakhtar became the champion of Ukraine, finished third in the UEFA Champions League, and reached the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

Video: Top 10 goals of Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2022/2023 season