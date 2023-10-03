Seville spoke out about severing all relations with Barcelona

The president of the Sevilla football club, Jose Castro, spoke about the decision of the Catalan “Barcelona” to sever all institutional relations with his club.

As is known, Sevilla welcomed the start of an investigation into the case of the former vice-president of the technical committee of referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Jose Negreira, who was accused of giving a bribe to Barcelona, thereby causing a reaction from the Catalan club.

Castro said the club has received support from many other clubs and is confident in its beliefs.

“I want to emphasize the seriousness and unacceptability of such actions. I am convinced that payments to judges are contrary to the principle of fair competition,” he said.

Let us remind you that Sevilla and Barcelona recently met in the Spanish Championship (0:1). Before the game, representatives of the first team refused to participate in the official dinner and joint viewing of the match with representatives of the Catalans, which used to be a tradition.