RU RU NG NG
Main News Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker

Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker

Football news Today, 01:22
Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Photo: Instagram Joaquin Correa / Unknown

"Sevilla" is showing interest in the forward of Milan's "Inter" and the Argentine national team, Joaquin Correa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Spanish club may either acquire or loan the player during the summer transfer window. The forward is ready to change clubs as he is not in the plans of Inter's head coach, Simone Inzaghi. "Torino" is also interested in the Argentine. The Turin club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy for 20 million euros.

The 29-year-old Correa has been playing for "Inter" since the summer of 2021. He joined the Milan club from Rome's "Lazio" on loan for six million euros. After a year, "Inter" purchased the forward's transfer. The transfer fee amounted to 27.3 million euros. He has played a total of 77 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Correa has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2017. He has played 19 matches for the Argentine national team in all competitions, scoring four goals and receiving one yellow card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sevilla Inter Serie A Italy LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent Football news Yesterday, 16:22 Manchester City midfielder close to joining Las Palmas Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Fenerbahce close to signing Croatia goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 15:27 The legendary Carlos Tevez became the head coach of the Argentine club Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Manchester United close to signing Turkey goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023