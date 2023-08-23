Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker

"Sevilla" is showing interest in the forward of Milan's "Inter" and the Argentine national team, Joaquin Correa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Spanish club may either acquire or loan the player during the summer transfer window. The forward is ready to change clubs as he is not in the plans of Inter's head coach, Simone Inzaghi. "Torino" is also interested in the Argentine. The Turin club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy for 20 million euros.

The 29-year-old Correa has been playing for "Inter" since the summer of 2021. He joined the Milan club from Rome's "Lazio" on loan for six million euros. After a year, "Inter" purchased the forward's transfer. The transfer fee amounted to 27.3 million euros. He has played a total of 77 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Correa has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2017. He has played 19 matches for the Argentine national team in all competitions, scoring four goals and receiving one yellow card.