Sevilla Coach Caparrós Backs Nigerian Chidera Ejuke to Become Key Player

Sevilla’s New Coach Joaquín Caparrós has shown confidence in Chidera Ejuke's ability to become a key player for the club despite the Nigerian winger's challenging season.

Ejuke, who joined Sevilla as a free agent last summer, has had an inconsistent stay at the club, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist in 22 appearances.

Injury Struggles and Competition

A hamstring injury that kept Ejuke out of action for 11 games earlier this season has hampered his progress. Newcomer Ruben Vargas, who took the starting position on the wing, presented him with more challenge after his return.

Despite a promising start, Ejuke has struggled to make an impact, particularly in terms of his final product, despite averaging 2 dribbles per game.

Chidera Ejuke: o homem do entretenimento nos treinos do Sevilha. 🪄🇳🇬pic.twitter.com/TP3ZgrrrtP — Futeb⚽l T⚽tal (@Futeb0lT0tal) March 14, 2025

Caparrós’ Confidence

However, Caparrós, who recently took over after the dismissal of Garcia Pimienta, has praised Ejuke’s quality. In a recent interview, Caparrós said:

"Ejuke has quality. In the first half of the season, when he was here, he was a decisive player. I’ve seen him in games where he’s been decisive for our team. Therefore, he has to come back; he has the confidence of me and the entire coaching staff"

The Challenge Ahead

Sevilla has struggled with consistency in the final third this season, with Dodi Lukebakio being their most productive attacker, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists in 32 appearances. Caparrós believes Ejuke has the talent to step up and improve his contribution to the team’s attacking efforts.

His success in the remainder of the season will depend on his ability to deliver more goals, assists, and key passes.

Ejuke may be a huge asset for Sevilla as they want to end the season well if he can rediscover his rhythm and perform when it counts.