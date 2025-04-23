RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sevilla Coach Caparrós Backs Nigerian Chidera Ejuke to Become Key Player

Sevilla Coach Caparrós Backs Nigerian Chidera Ejuke to Become Key Player

Football news Today, 18:11
Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Sevilla Coach Caparrós Backs Nigerian Chidera Ejuke to Become Key Player Photo: Imago Images

Sevilla’s New Coach Joaquín Caparrós has shown confidence in Chidera Ejuke's ability to become a key player for the club despite the Nigerian winger's challenging season.

Ejuke, who joined Sevilla as a free agent last summer, has had an inconsistent stay at the club, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist in 22 appearances.

Injury Struggles and Competition

A hamstring injury that kept Ejuke out of action for 11 games earlier this season has hampered his progress. Newcomer Ruben Vargas, who took the starting position on the wing, presented him with more challenge after his return.

Despite a promising start, Ejuke has struggled to make an impact, particularly in terms of his final product, despite averaging 2 dribbles per game.

Caparrós’ Confidence

However, Caparrós, who recently took over after the dismissal of Garcia Pimienta, has praised Ejuke’s quality. In a recent interview, Caparrós said:

"Ejuke has quality. In the first half of the season, when he was here, he was a decisive player. I’ve seen him in games where he’s been decisive for our team. Therefore, he has to come back; he has the confidence of me and the entire coaching staff"

The Challenge Ahead

Sevilla has struggled with consistency in the final third this season, with Dodi Lukebakio being their most productive attacker, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists in 32 appearances. Caparrós believes Ejuke has the talent to step up and improve his contribution to the team’s attacking efforts.

His success in the remainder of the season will depend on his ability to deliver more goals, assists, and key passes.

Ejuke may be a huge asset for Sevilla as they want to end the season well if he can rediscover his rhythm and perform when it counts.

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria Sevilla
Popular news
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle Today, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news Today, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:23 Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son
The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter Lifestyle 18 apr 2025, 07:49 The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's Football news 17 apr 2025, 11:16 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's
QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news 16 apr 2025, 07:40 QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
45’ + 6
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Sport Predictions
Football 24 apr 2025 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Basketball 24 apr 2025 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Football 24 apr 2025 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores