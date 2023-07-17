RU RU
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club

Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club

Football news Today, 04:30
Photo: Inter Miami website / Author unknown

The official website of Inter Miami has announced the transfer of Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

The player was a free agent, which allowed him to join the American club without a transfer fee. Busquets has signed a contract with Inter Miami that will be valid until the summer of 2025.

It should be noted that Inter Miami previously announced the signing of Argentine forward Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old Busquets is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He played for the club from 2008 to 2023. In total, the midfielder made 722 appearances for the Catalan club in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 45 assists. With Barcelona, Busquets won the Spanish La Liga title nine times, the Copa del Rey seven times, the Spanish Super Cup seven times, the UEFA Champions League three times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

From 2009 to 2022, Busquets represented the Spanish national team. He made 143 appearances for the national team, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. He was part of the Spanish squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship in 2012.

