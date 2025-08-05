Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters

Tennis legend Serena Williams is spending her free time with her beloved daughters. The star posted photos from a getaway with her girls on her Instagram page.

Serena shared snapshots with Adira and Olympia from their adventure to Niagara Falls.

"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?" Williams wrote under the post.

Let us remind you, Serena Williams has been married to businessman Alexis Ohanian since 2017, and together they have two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

It’s worth noting that Niagara Falls is a complex of waterfalls on the Niagara River, located between the U.S. state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario, right on the border between the United States and Canada.