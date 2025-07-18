Serena Williams shares personal yacht vacation photos with friends

Tennis legend Serena Williams is living her best life, soaking up the summer, sea, and sun. The star posted fresh photos on her Instagram page, showing her relaxing with friends.

Serena shared snapshots where she can be seen aboard a luxurious yacht out at sea, joined by two of her close friends. Judging by the scenery, the group is enjoying a getaway on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Williams captioned the photos: “Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here.”

It’s also worth noting that Serena Williams will soon be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame for her outstanding achievements at the Olympic Games. As a reminder, Serena is a four-time Olympic gold medalist—claiming three titles in doubles and one in singles competition.

In addition, Williams boasts 23 Grand Slam singles titles and held the world number one ranking for a significant stretch of her career.