Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

The international friendly between Senegal and Uganda will take place on Thursday at a neutral venue. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Senegal, led by Pape Thiaw, continues to impress with their consistency and efficiency. The team has played four friendly matches this summer without suffering a single defeat. Their defense has been especially solid: in three of their last five games, the Teranga Lions have kept a clean sheet, highlighting the reliability of the Kalidou Koulibaly – Moussa Niakhaté partnership at the heart of the back line.

Even without star man Sadio Mané, Senegal’s attacking force hasn’t diminished. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has confidently stepped into the role of attacking leader, showcasing sharp instincts and mobility up front. Thiaw’s side is organized and cohesive, focusing on compact defending, rapid vertical transitions, and controlling the tempo of the match. Senegal increasingly resembles a mature European national team, blending African flair with tactical flexibility.

Uganda have had a busy summer, taking part in a series of friendlies that have produced mixed results. Milutin "Micho" Sredojević’s squad has displayed character and fighting spirit, but also struggled with finishing chances and maintaining consistency. In their three friendlies across June and July, the Cranes failed to win a single match: defeats to Tanzania (0-1) and Cameroon (0-3), and a draw with Gambia (1-1) exposed shortcomings in attack and a lack of creativity in the final third.

Nevertheless, even under these circumstances, Uganda continues to build a recognizable style based on defensive solidity and stamina. Their play remains tough, disciplined, and focused on disrupting the opponent’s rhythm. There is still counterattacking potential, but their current form raises concerns—especially ahead of more serious fixtures in the autumn.

Probable lineups

Senegal : E. Mendy; F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gueye, Sarr, Camara; Jackson, Ndiaye, Diallo

: E. Mendy; F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gueye, Sarr, Camara; Jackson, Ndiaye, Diallo Uganda: Watenga, Kayondo, Capradossi, Mugabi, Semakula, Aucho, Mutuaba, Ssekiganda, Mato, Shaban, Omedi

Key facts and head-to-head

Senegal has not lost since September 2023, when they suffered a friendly defeat to Algeria

Uganda has scored only two goals in their last four matches

In five head-to-head meetings, Senegal have won twice, while Uganda have claimed a single victory

Prediction

We believe Senegal are clear favorites here, having looked far superior in recent games. Our pick for this match: Senegal to win.