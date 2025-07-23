RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Football news Today, 16:53
Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown

The international friendly between Senegal and Uganda will take place on Thursday at a neutral venue. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Senegal, led by Pape Thiaw, continues to impress with their consistency and efficiency. The team has played four friendly matches this summer without suffering a single defeat. Their defense has been especially solid: in three of their last five games, the Teranga Lions have kept a clean sheet, highlighting the reliability of the Kalidou Koulibaly – Moussa Niakhaté partnership at the heart of the back line.

Even without star man Sadio Mané, Senegal’s attacking force hasn’t diminished. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has confidently stepped into the role of attacking leader, showcasing sharp instincts and mobility up front. Thiaw’s side is organized and cohesive, focusing on compact defending, rapid vertical transitions, and controlling the tempo of the match. Senegal increasingly resembles a mature European national team, blending African flair with tactical flexibility.

Uganda have had a busy summer, taking part in a series of friendlies that have produced mixed results. Milutin "Micho" Sredojević’s squad has displayed character and fighting spirit, but also struggled with finishing chances and maintaining consistency. In their three friendlies across June and July, the Cranes failed to win a single match: defeats to Tanzania (0-1) and Cameroon (0-3), and a draw with Gambia (1-1) exposed shortcomings in attack and a lack of creativity in the final third.

Nevertheless, even under these circumstances, Uganda continues to build a recognizable style based on defensive solidity and stamina. Their play remains tough, disciplined, and focused on disrupting the opponent’s rhythm. There is still counterattacking potential, but their current form raises concerns—especially ahead of more serious fixtures in the autumn.

Probable lineups

  • Senegal: E. Mendy; F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gueye, Sarr, Camara; Jackson, Ndiaye, Diallo
  • Uganda: Watenga, Kayondo, Capradossi, Mugabi, Semakula, Aucho, Mutuaba, Ssekiganda, Mato, Shaban, Omedi

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Senegal has not lost since September 2023, when they suffered a friendly defeat to Algeria
  • Uganda has scored only two goals in their last four matches
  • In five head-to-head meetings, Senegal have won twice, while Uganda have claimed a single victory

Prediction

We believe Senegal are clear favorites here, having looked far superior in recent games. Our pick for this match: Senegal to win.

Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Keylor Navas Lands in Mexico and Declares: “It’s an Honor to Join Pumas” Football news Today, 17:25 Racing Trigger Franco Pardo’s Release Clause to Bolster Defense Football news Today, 17:00 Gaich Eyes Argentina Return as Talleres and Estudiantes Race for His Signature Football news Today, 16:53 Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football news Today, 16:45 De La Cruz Fires Back at Flamengo Doctor: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What You Can’t Do” Football news Today, 16:44 Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real Football news Today, 16:41 Boca Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina with Pressure to Bounce Back Football news Today, 16:21 Palacios Pushes Back After Boca Snub: “Why So Much Hostility?” Football news Today, 16:14 Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening? Football news Today, 15:41 Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato
Sport Predictions
Football 24 july 2025 Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores