Senegal – Mauritania (digital ticket sales model) : The advantage of the digital ticket sales model

Rising ticket prices and social initiatives boost FSF income.

The digital model for ticket sales for the Senegal-Mauritania match enabled the Senegalese Football Federation to achieve a 27% increase in revenue.

After increasing ticket prices a few days before the match, the Senegalese Football Federation announced that it had generated revenue of 218,661,930 FCFA at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, highlighting the performance of its digital ticketing system.

To ensure that this increase did not result in a massive absence of fans, social initiatives were implemented: players, coach Pape Thiaw, and several volunteers donated tickets to fans who would otherwise have been unable to obtain them.

Without this spirit of solidarity, the stadium would likely have been less crowded, despite the price increase.