Sekhukhune United president confirms interest of European clubs in Letlapa
Vuyo Letlapa is one of the brightest young talents in South African football, attracting interest from top European clubs. However, Sekhukhune United is not in a hurry to sell the defender.
Details: Despite the 21-year-old’s desire to begin a new chapter in his career amid interest from French club OGC Nice and Austria Vienna, club president Simon Malatji believes Letlapa still needs time to grow.
Quote: “Yes, [an] offer came,” Malatsi said. "However, we realised that he still needs to remain, so that he can be better in terms of quality. He will leave [but not now.] It’ll always be our call that anyone who wants to grow must be given that opportunity.”
Reminder: The club, which finished fourth in the most recent Betway Premiership campaign, has also announced the signing of five new players.