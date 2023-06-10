Seedorf spoke out about the potential winners of the Ballon d'Or award
World soccer star Clarence Seedorf has spoken out about the potential winners of this year's Ballon d'Or award.
According to the Dutchman, Vinicius Júnior, Kevin de Bruyne and Federico Valverde have a good chance for the award.
"Valverde has impressed me with his skills as a midfielder. I think he has the potential to be one of the best if he plays more in the center of the field and scores more goals," he said.
Interestingly, Valverde and Zedorf know each other from their work at Deportivo.
