Scandal. India cricket team coach clashes with stadium agronomist in London
The India national cricket team is gearing up for the fifth Test match against England. The Asian squad has already tested the pitch at Kia Oval, and during a training session, an unfortunate incident took place.
Details: Head coach Gautam Gambhir got into a heated exchange with the stadium's chief agronomist, Lee Fortis. The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, but reports suggest that India is dissatisfied with the "grassy" pitch at Kia Oval, which promises plenty of bounce and pace—a surface typical for England but challenging for Indian players.
Fortis himself told Indian media he couldn't understand such behavior.
Quote: "Why should I say anything? There's a big game ahead. It's not my job to be pleased with Gambhir's behavior. Today was the first time I met him. You all saw what happened. Why was he so irritated? Ask him that. I have nothing to hide."
Reminder: This confrontation is just the latest episode in an already tense series between England and India, with the hosts leading 2-1.