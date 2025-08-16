Scandal gaining momentum. Raków demands UEFA exclude Maccabi Haifa from European competitions

A Europa League match has ignited a full-blown scandal. Polish side Raków appealed to UEFA, demanding the disqualification of Maccabi Haifa from next season’s European tournaments, as reported on their official website.

The Poles advanced to the next stage, winning 2-1 on aggregate. However, during the match, Israeli fans unfurled a banner reading "Murderers since 1939," which sparked widespread outrage.

“Due to the outrageous incidents that occurred in Debrecen, we have filed an official complaint demanding the exclusion of the Israeli club from European competitions next season for repeated breaches of regulations,” the club’s official statement reads.

It should be noted that tensions had flared even before the second leg, when Maccabi players clashed with Raków footballers during a pre-match training session.