Scandal! Al Hilal defender João Cancelo assaults man in Portuguese nightclub

Saudi Al Hilal footballer João Cancelo has found himself at the center of a highly unpleasant incident back home in Portugal. According to the portal cmjornal.pt, he was involved in a fight at a nightclub.

Journalists report that Cancelo was enjoying a night out at the Bliss nightclub in Vilamoura. Initially, the Portuguese defender was in the VIP area, but later moved to the main part of the club, where he got into an altercation with another patron that quickly escalated into a brawl.

As a result, Cancelo punched the man in the face, causing him to bleed from the mouth and require medical attention. Emergency services and the local National Republican Guard (GNR) were called to the scene. Although the situation appeared quite serious, no official complaint was filed against the footballer.

Neither Cancelo nor his wife, Daniela Machado, who is currently vacationing with him in Portugal, have commented on the incident.