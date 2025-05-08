Scaloni Tells Real Madrid: “I Wouldn’t Hesitate” to Bring Back Nico Paz

As Lionel Scaloni prepares Argentina for the next round of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the national team coach made headlines with a glowing endorsement of one of his rising stars: Nico Paz. In an interview with Spanish journalist Siro López, Scaloni didn’t hesitate when asked whether Real Madrid should bring the midfielder back from Como, where he is currently shining in Italy.

“I’m no one to decide, but if they have an option on Nico Paz, I wouldn’t hesitate. I know him well. He’s not only good enough for Real Madrid, but he’s going to keep improving. Any coach would love to work with him,” said Scaloni.

He also revealed the behind-the-scenes effort that convinced the dual-national player to choose Argentina over Spain. “We took him from Spain. He has both nationalities, but he was happy to play for us. We were smart about it and saw the opportunity.”

Despite having just two appearances for the senior national team, both in World Cup qualifiers, Paz already registered his first assist and is becoming a regular in Scaloni’s squad lists. With such high praise from the World Cup-winning coach, his return to Madrid could be a matter of time.