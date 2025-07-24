Saúl Joins Flamengo and Praises Club Facilities: 'I'm Impressed'

Spanish midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has officially joined Flamengo and gave his first interview to the club's YouTube channel. In it, he explained why he turned down a lucrative offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor and expressed his admiration for Flamengo’s training facilities.

“I had an offer from Turkey, which was very strong financially, and several others in Europe, including in Spain. But when a club like Flamengo calls, you have to go. It’s a decision I made with my family. Everyone spoke highly of Rio and now I want to show my football. I believe it’s possible here, especially with this team and this coach,” he said.

Saúl signed a three-year deal and described himself as an experienced player who works hard and contributes in multiple ways. “I’m not just focused on goals or assists. I want to help the team perform and support my teammates.”

After undergoing medical exams and touring the club's training center, the Ninho do Urubu, Saúl was amazed by the quality of the facilities. “I’m really impressed, you can tell in the details that this is a massive club. The gym and training tools are top-level. If I had to compare it to another place, I’d say it’s similar to Chelsea’s Cobham,” he said, adding that the setup far surpasses that of Atlético Madrid and is on par with Sevilla’s.