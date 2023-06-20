Saudi club ready to pay big money for Son Heung-min

"Al-Ittihad" is showing interest in Tottenham and South Korea national team forward Son Heung-min, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club intends to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay €60 million for him. Son has also been offered a lucrative contract.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Son Heung-min has played 47 matches in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.