ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Saudi Arabia : Record Offer for Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabia : Record Offer for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi clubs.
Football news Today, 14:56
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Saudi Arabia : Record Offer for Mohamed Salah https://x.com/SalahUpdates/status/1983644619075416168/photo/1

Saudi clubs are showing interest in Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star. A colossal offer of €150 million per year has been put forward to sign him.

This impressive sum doesn't just cover his salary. It also includes a role as a tourism ambassador and a potential equity stake in the club. The Saudi Pro League executives see Salah as the cornerstone of their strategy to attract big names.

Despite Liverpool's initial hesitation, this interest suggests the possibility of a transfer.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores