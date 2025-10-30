Saudi Arabia : Record Offer for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi clubs.

Saudi clubs are showing interest in Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star. A colossal offer of €150 million per year has been put forward to sign him.

This impressive sum doesn't just cover his salary. It also includes a role as a tourism ambassador and a potential equity stake in the club. The Saudi Pro League executives see Salah as the cornerstone of their strategy to attract big names.

Despite Liverpool's initial hesitation, this interest suggests the possibility of a transfer.