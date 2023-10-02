Sassuolo suffered a defeat at home against Monza, while Torino and Verona played to a goalless draw

In two Serie A matches, only one goal found the back of the net. The goal was authored by Monza's forward, Colombo, who secured victory for his team in the away fixture against Sassuolo. As it stands, these two teams now share the 11th position in the Serie A standings, each boasting 9 points. Sassuolo holds a higher position than Monza, courtesy of their goal difference.

The match between Torino and Verona concluded in a goalless draw. Torino currently holds 9 points and occupies the 10th place in the Serie A table, while Verona has 8 points and sits in the 15th position.

Serie A

Matchday 7

Sassuolo 0-1 Monza

Goal: Colombo, 66' (0-1)

Torino 0-0 Verona