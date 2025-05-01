Saprissa Ordered to Pay Over $430,000 After Losing Legal Battle at CAS Over Jimmy Marín Transfer

Costa Rican football giant Deportivo Saprissa has been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to pay over $430,000 to Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, following a dispute related to the 2022 transfer of midfielder Jimmy Marín to Russian side FC Orenburg. The ruling, which is final and binding, comes after Saprissa’s appeal was dismissed by the Lausanne-based tribunal.

According to multiple Costa Rican media outlets including La Nación, Columbia Deportiva, and El Mundo, the case stems from Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s claim that it was entitled to a share of the Marín transfer fee. Saprissa argued that Marín’s move to Russia was not a conventional transfer between clubs but a unilateral contract termination triggered by the player through a release clause. However, CAS sided with the Israeli club, classifying the move as a transfer that required Saprissa to fulfill prior financial obligations.

The ruling obliges Saprissa to pay $375,000 in compensation, an additional $56,250 in interest calculated at 15% from July 19, 2023, and 4,000 Swiss francs (approximately $4,400) in legal fees incurred by Hapoel. The total amount due exceeds $435,000. Saprissa has 45 days from the date of the ruling to comply or face a potential registration ban in upcoming transfer windows.

In response, Saprissa issued a public statement affirming that while the club “respects the final decision of the CAS, it does not agree with it,” maintaining its belief that the case involved a unilateral termination by the player and not a direct transaction. “This conviction led us to defend our position at every stage, including the appeal to CAS,” the statement said. The club added it will “evaluate the next steps within the appropriate legal framework” and reaffirmed its “commitment to transparency, responsible management, and the defense of the club’s interests.”

However, as clarified by sports law expert Rodrigo Chaves in ElMundo.CR, there is no formal avenue to appeal a CAS ruling in sports matters. The only possible recourse would be to petition the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the supreme court in Switzerland, where CAS is headquartered. Chaves emphasized that such challenges are rare and legally complex, typically requiring proof of serious procedural irregularities or violations of public order.

While Saprissa explores this potential legal avenue, the deadline set by CAS remains active. Should the club fail to pay the established sum within 45 days, it could be barred from registering new players in the next three transfer windows—an outcome that would severely hinder the team’s competitive aspirations.

The dispute dates back to Marín’s departure from Saprissa in 2022. After stints with Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Saprissa, the player moved to Orenburg. Saprissa contended that the Russian club merely paid the release clause, while Hapoel claimed that the Costa Rican side had bypassed an agreement entitling them to a percentage of any future transfer.

With this case now closed at the sporting arbitration level, the financial and reputational impact on Saprissa is significant. While the club maintains its version of the events, it must now weigh the legal and practical consequences of compliance—or non-compliance—with the CAS ruling.