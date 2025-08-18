Santiago Simón Joins Toluca to Bolster Midfield

Deportivo Toluca has confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Santiago Simón, who arrives from River Plate as a high-profile reinforcement for the Apertura 2025. The 23-year-old, born in José Clemente Paz, made his professional debut in 2021 and quickly became a reliable option for the Buenos Aires side.

Standing at 1.78 meters, Simón is known for his vision, passing range and ability to create scoring chances. During his time at River, he logged more than 8,300 minutes, underlining his influence in Marcelo Gallardo’s system. Recording six goals and 16 assists, his honors include two league championships, two Trofeo de Campeones trophies and a Supercopa Argentina.

His arrival is seen as a major boost for Toluca and a clear sign of Antonio Mohamed’s ambition to strengthen the midfield with a creative profile. The club expects Simón to adapt quickly to the pace of Liga MX and provide the kind of quality that can make him a key figure this season.

For Toluca, the addition of the Argentine midfielder is part of a broader plan to compete at the top of the league table. For Simón, it represents the chance to expand his career beyond Argentina and to prove that his talent can shine just as brightly in Mexican football.