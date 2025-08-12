RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santiago Moreno Transfers From Portland Timbers to Fluminense

The Portland Timbers have transferred Colombian midfielder Santiago Moreno to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense, MLSsoccer reported. The 25-year-old joined Portland in July 2021 from América de Cali and became a regular starter beginning in the 2022 season.

During his time in Portland, the Colombian international tallied 22 goals and 31 assists across 146 appearances in all competitions. General manager Ned Grabavoy thanked Moreno for his contributions and wished him well in his new opportunity.

The Timbers currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with 37 points, pushing for a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth. Their attack is spearheaded by Antony (6 goals, 7 assists) and David Da Costa (4 goals, 8 assists).

Fluminense, a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinalist, have now made two recent signings from MLS: Luciano Acosta from FC Dallas and Santiago Moreno.

