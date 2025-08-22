San Diego Host Portland Timbers in First-Ever Clash at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego will face Portland Timbers for the first time in club history this Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. The Western Conference leaders aim to strengthen their hold on top spot, while Portland look to stay in playoff contention.

San Diego’s inaugural MLS season has exceeded all expectations. With 52 points from 27 matches, the newcomers have recorded 16 wins, four draws, and only seven losses. Their defensive resilience has been crucial, conceding just 33 goals, while a consistent attack has found the net in 13 of their last 14 outings. Anders Dreyer leads the scoring charts with 13 goals, proving central to the team’s rise. Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and midfielder Richard Valakari provide balance, though the absence of defender Andreas Reyes will require changes. Newly signed Corey Baird could feature and add further depth in the final third.

The Timbers enter this game sixth in the West with 37 points but continue to grapple with inconsistency. Phil Neville’s side fell 3-2 to FC Cincinnati last week, once again exposing their defensive weaknesses despite showing attacking quality. Away from home, Portland have struggled, losing six of 12 matches on the road. Kevin Kelsy, the team’s top scorer with six goals, will be key once more, supported by playmaker David Costa, who has registered six assists. The injury to Jonathan Rodriguez reduces attacking options and leaves greater responsibility on the midfield to create.

Beyond the football, San Diego supporters are set for a festive evening. Pride Night activities will include themed fan experiences, merchandise designed by local artists, and giveaways for the first 10,000 fans, reinforcing the club’s commitment to inclusivity.

With San Diego aiming to edge closer to the Supporters’ Shield and Portland seeking vital points to consolidate their playoff position, Sunday’s match is set to showcase both the promise of the expansion side and the resilience of an established MLS contender.