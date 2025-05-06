Sampaoli Turns Down Boca Job and Says He Awaits a Project That Truly Inspires Him

Jorge Sampaoli has ruled out any possibility of taking over as Boca Juniors' new coach, following the departure of Fernando Gago. Speaking to Sport, the former Argentina national team manager dismissed the rumors outright: “Boca? Honestly, I don’t even consider it. What I’m looking for is a chance to build a project from scratch.”

Sampaoli emphasized that he is not interested in joining just any available team. Instead, he wants an environment similar to his time at Marseille or Sevilla—projects where he had room to develop a playing identity. He cited his recent exit from Rennes as an example, explaining: “I disagreed with the club owners on the long-term plan. I left because I want to work with players who aren’t afraid. When a team is fighting relegation, players play with fear. That doesn’t interest me.”

The 2015 Copa América winner with Chile also described the type of players he prefers. “I like players with personality, players without complexes, those who can play freely without the constant pressure of needing to win. I don’t agree with winning at all costs,” he said.

Reflecting on his current break from coaching, Sampaoli described it as a deliberate pause. “When you rush things, you make mistakes. I don’t want to jump into ongoing projects. I’m waiting for something that truly excites me.”

He also addressed comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, noting that the young Barcelona star reminds him more of Neymar. “Leo is on another level. I always say there are footballers—and then there’s Messi. He’s the best of all time because he maintained that level from the beginning to now,” Sampaoli concluded.