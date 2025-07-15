Sampaoli Open to Liga MX Move, Reflects on Missed Chance With Mexico

Jorge Sampaoli has once again expressed interest in Mexican football, openly stating that he wouldn’t rule out coaching in Liga MX. The 65-year-old Argentine, currently without a team, revealed in a recent interview that he nearly took charge of the Mexican national team back in 2015.

Speaking with César Luis Merlo, Sampaoli recalled a formal meeting with officials from the Mexican Football Federation, held shortly after Miguel Herrera's departure. While the exit clause from his role with Chile was ready to be triggered, he ultimately chose to stay and went on to win the Copa América that same year.

“We had just one meeting, but we analyzed that Mexico had very good players, as they do now,” Sampaoli said. “The Mexican player has traits that make him ideal for a brave, aggressive, and rebellious project.”

Though he declined the offer, he acknowledged the serious mutual interest at the time. The veteran coach, who’s managed top sides like Sevilla, Santos, and Flamengo, also praised the evolution of Liga MX and its growing appeal.

Sampaoli noted that many players he coached in Europe are now in Mexico, underscoring the league’s globalization. “It’s all evening out a bit,” he said, referring to the narrowing gap between Latin American and European football.

His name often resurfaces when Mexico looks for a new coach. While he’s yet to manage in the country, his experience, bold style, and familiarity with the region suggest that Liga MX could well be his next destination — if the right opportunity arises.