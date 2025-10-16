Safa close three points probe

President says matter is no longer relevant

Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the probe into whoever was to be responsible for Bafana Bafana’s three point bungle is now closed.

The Safa president says that the team has made it to next year’s global showpiece is reason enough to abort the investigation.

"We are going to the World Cup, so the matter is closed. We are not interested in this issue; we’ve qualified for the World Cup, and that is where we are headed," Jordaan said, as aired on SABC News.

Bafana were docked three points by Fifa for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena while he was on two yellow cards, which meant suspension, in the game against Lesotho in March.

Fingers pointed at team manger Vincent Tseka as the man responsible for the mess while football experts also highlighted how the coach ought to be hands on in such matters.

But, as Jordaan has said, matter is closed and that no heads will roll.