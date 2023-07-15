RU RU
Main News Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary

Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary

Football news Today, 16:30
Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary Photo: Instagram Sadio Mane / Author unknown

According to the publication Bild, forward Sadio Mane, who plays for Bayern Munich and the Senegal national team, may move to Al-Nassr, where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

According to the source, Bayern Munich's management has allowed representatives from Al-Nassr to negotiate personal contract terms with Mane. Bayern is willing to sell the player for €30 million, and it seems that the Saudi club is prepared to pay that amount.

Previously, it was reported that the German club decided to part ways with Mane after he was involved in a scandal last season, where he struck his teammate Leroy Sane.

31-year-old Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for €32 million. He has played 38 matches for the German club, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Mane won the German championship with Bayern in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Mane has been playing for the Senegal national team since 2012. He has appeared in 96 matches, scored 36 goals, provided 21 assists, and received 12 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Today, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Today, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Yesterday, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Aaron Ramsey turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and returned to his native club Football news Today, 17:15 Fiorentina may strengthen the Brazilian from Juventus Football news Today, 17:15 Sassuolo won 22-0 Football news Today, 16:55 Portugal star striker wants to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 16:42 AS Monaco bought the goalkeeper for 10 million euros Football news Today, 16:30 Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary Football news Today, 16:15 Newcastle offered €95m for Kvaradona Football news Today, 15:55 Ajax announce the departure of the legendary midfielder Football news Today, 15:42 PSG want to buy Juventus striker Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool close in on Manchester City midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023