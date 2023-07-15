Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary

According to the publication Bild, forward Sadio Mane, who plays for Bayern Munich and the Senegal national team, may move to Al-Nassr, where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

According to the source, Bayern Munich's management has allowed representatives from Al-Nassr to negotiate personal contract terms with Mane. Bayern is willing to sell the player for €30 million, and it seems that the Saudi club is prepared to pay that amount.

Previously, it was reported that the German club decided to part ways with Mane after he was involved in a scandal last season, where he struck his teammate Leroy Sane.

31-year-old Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for €32 million. He has played 38 matches for the German club, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Mane won the German championship with Bayern in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Mane has been playing for the Senegal national team since 2012. He has appeared in 96 matches, scored 36 goals, provided 21 assists, and received 12 yellow cards.