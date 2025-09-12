Sacramento to Host Hartford in USL Jägermeister Cup Final

Sacramento Republic FC will host Hartford Athletic in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final at Heart Health Park on Saturday, October 4, per USLChampionship.com. The match is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Republic FC advanced to the title game with a penalty shootout win over Rhode Island FC, its second consecutive shootout triumph in the tournament. Under head coach Neill Collins, the club is in its third final in history, having conceded just once across six matches in the competition.

Hartford reached its first-ever final by defeating Greenville Triumph SC 3-1 at home, with late goals from Marlon Hairston and Michee Ngalina sealing the result. The side has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, progressing from Group 4 as a wild card and then ousting San Antonio FC in the Quarterfinals.

For both clubs, the significance of the final has been evident. Rodrigo López called Sacramento’s run “emotional” and emphasized that “the job’s not done, we’ve got one more game left.” Hairston echoed that sentiment for Hartford, noting the excitement in the locker room and the desire to deliver silverware to their supporters.

This will mark just the third meeting between the two teams, with Sacramento having won the previous encounters. The final precedes another clash, scheduled one week later in USL Championship league play at Hartford’s Trinity Health Stadium.