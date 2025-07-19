Sacramento Republic FC Signs Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett to Boost Playoff Push

Sacramento Republic FC has made a decisive move in the USL transfer market, signing Jamaican forward Khori Bennett to reinforce their attack for the 2025 campaign. As reported by Quail City Soccer, the deal comes as the club navigates a tight Western Conference playoff race and looks to sharpen its finishing edge in the final third.

Bennett’s resume speaks volumes. He led the Western Conference in scoring in 2024 with 15 goals for Las Vegas Lights FC, helping them reach the playoffs for the first time in club history. His red-hot form in June, with six goals and an assist, earned him Player of the Month honors. He continued his streak into August and delivered a decisive playoff goal against New Mexico United.

Republic FC President Todd Dunivant called Bennett “an important addition” and praised his strength and tenacity. The striker returns to the USL after a stint in Kuwait with Al-Nasr SC and a debut with the Jamaican national team during the 2024 Concacaf Nations League.

Bennett previously played for Charlotte Independence in USL League One, scoring 18 goals across two seasons. Known for his impact wherever he goes, he now arrives in Sacramento as a potential difference-maker in their quest for a championship run.