Sacramento Republic FC Breaks Ground on $175M Railyards Stadium

Sacramento Republic FC and the Wilton Rancheria tribe officially broke ground on the long-awaited Railyards Stadium in a ceremony rich with symbolism. Per the USL’s statement, the event took place on the 67th anniversary of the California Rancheria Act, which stripped the tribe of federal recognition in 1958. Tribal Chairman Jesus Tarango called the day “a homecoming,” while Managing Partner Kevin Nagle described it as “the next chapter of resilience” after more than a decade of setbacks.

According to Sports Business Journal, the $175 million privately financed project is expected to be completed within 18 months, ready for the club’s 2027 USL Championship season. Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty hinted at a forthcoming announcement about an additional event venue in one of the historic Railyards buildings, alongside efforts to revive an enhanced infrastructure financing district for the area.

KCRA3 reported that the club unveiled final renderings by design firm MANICA, featuring a safe-standing supporters’ section, a rooftop club, a park-like eastern concourse, and a public market. The venue will also host concerts and cultural festivals. Fans can already place deposits for priority seating, ranging from $9.16 for supporters’ section access to $500 for luxury suites.